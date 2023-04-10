Ukraine's Zelenskiy denounces Russian strikes on Orthodox Palm Sunday2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:08 AM IST
- Ukraine's military reported Russian attacks and shelling throughout the front, with the heaviest fighting still focused on two cities in eastern Donetsk region
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Russian air strikes coinciding with the observance of Orthodox Palm Sunday, including an attack that killed a father and daughter at home in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×