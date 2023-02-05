Ukraine's Zelenskiy says situation at the front getting tougher
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday informed that the situation on the front line in the eastern part of the country is getting tougher with Russia sending more and more troops in the battlefield
