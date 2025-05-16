Ukraine’s Zelensky blasts Vladimir Putin’s no-show at peace talks: ‘Russia does not intend to end the war’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (May 15) accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being "unserious" about peace after the Kremlin leader failed to attend direct negotiations in Turkey aimed at ending the war.

“After we understood the level of the Russian delegation, we saw that they unfortunately are very unserious about real negotiations,” Zelensky told reporters in Ankara.

Putin sent Vladimir Medinsky — a former culture minister and longtime aide — to represent Russia at the table. Medinsky had also led Russia’s failed talks in Istanbul in 2022.

Zelensky: Delegation ‘a sign of disrespect’ Zelensky expressed disappointment that Moscow’s low-level representation undermined the credibility of the talks, calling it an insult to Ukraine and the international community.

“Russia once again demonstrated that it does not intend to end the war, having sent a delegation of rather low-level representatives,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Moreover, such a Russian approach is a sign of disrespect — toward the world and all partners.”

He added, “We expect a clear and strong response from partners.”

Talks mark first direct meeting since 2022 Despite Putin’s absence, Thursday’s meeting in Istanbul marks the first official dialogue between Russian and Ukrainian delegations since peace efforts collapsed in 2022. Ukraine was represented by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, while Medinsky led the Russian side.

Still, Zelensky made it clear that he was prepared for direct talks with Putin, as had been proposed by the Russian president himself and backed by US President Donald Trump.

"So far, we do not see any real decision-makers among those who arrived," Zelensky posted on X. "Let me remind everyone: it was Russia that proposed holding direct negotiations. President Trump also supported the idea that leaders should meet."

Ceasefire hopes dim amid low expectations Zelensky cast doubt on the outcome of the talks, citing the absence of any credible Russian leadership at the table and referencing Medinsky’s earlier failure to negotiate in good faith.

“I remain convinced that Russia is not serious about these meetings and does not genuinely want to end the war,” he added. “But we’ll see if they are willing to show at least something during the discussions.”