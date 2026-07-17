Ukraine President names Yevhenii Khmara acting defence minister after Fedorov's dismissal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (July 16) appointed Yevhenii Khmara, the acting head of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), as the country's acting defence minister.

The government faced mounting criticism and public protests over the dismissal of popular defence chief Mykhailo Fedorov.

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Announcing the decision on Telegram, Zelensky said he would ask parliament to approve Khmara's appointment, describing the security official's experience in coordinating long-range operations against Russia as a key qualification for the role.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Yevhenii Khmara and why was he appointed acting defense minister of Ukraine? ⌵ Yevhenii Khmara, previously the acting head of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), was appointed acting defense minister due to his experience coordinating long-range operations against Russia, which President Zelensky described as a key qualification for the role. 2 What led to the public protests in Ukraine following the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov? ⌵ The public protests erupted as many citizens demanded the reinstatement of Fedorov, who was seen as a reform-minded leader modernizing Ukraine's defense, especially in drone warfare, and discontent regarding Zelensky's leadership increased. 3 Why did Mykhailo Fedorov criticize military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi after his dismissal? ⌵ Fedorov accused Syrskyi of obstructing key defense reforms and fostering divisions within the military, claiming that instead of focusing on defeating Russia, Syrskyi's actions were harming national unity. 4 What challenges does Ukraine face in its ongoing war against Russia after Fedorov's removal? ⌵ Ukraine continues to struggle with manpower shortages, limited air defense systems, and intensified Russian missile attacks, even as it experiences some of its strongest battlefield momentum since late 2022. 5 How has President Zelensky addressed the tensions within Ukraine's military leadership? ⌵ Zelensky has called for unity among military leaders, acknowledging tensions between Fedorov and Syrskyi while emphasizing that the president should not take sides during wartime disputes.

"I have assigned Yevhenii Khmara to perform the duties of minister, continue reforming the defence sector, and ensure Ukraine achieves all the results we have spoken about," Zelensky wrote.

SBU chief tapped to lead defence ministry Zelensky said the Security Service had distinguished itself through long-range strikes on Russian military targets and argued that Khmara's experience would strengthen Ukraine's defence leadership during the war.

The appointment comes as the government continues a broader wartime cabinet reshuffle. Parliament on Thursday approved a new government led by Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi, although the appointments of the defence and foreign ministers still require parliamentary approval at a later session.

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Rare protests over Fedorov's removal The leadership change sparked rare street protests across Ukraine, with hundreds of demonstrators gathering outside the presidential office in Kyiv and in other cities demanding Fedorov's reinstatement.

Protesters chanted "Shame!" and carried signs reading "For what?" and "The Russians are celebrating."

The demonstrations marked one of the most visible public displays of dissatisfaction with Zelensky's wartime leadership since protests last year over anti-corruption reforms.

Fedorov attacks military chief Speaking after his dismissal, Fedorov said he had rejected an offer from Zelensky to serve as a presidential adviser.

He also launched a sharp attack on Ukraine's commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, accusing him of obstructing defence reforms and creating divisions within the country.

"Instead of working out how to defeat Russia ... he has figured out how to split the country," Fedorov said.

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Syrskyi rejected the criticism, urging officials to focus on the war effort and appearing to mock Fedorov's public remarks.

Zelensky calls for unity Addressing the growing controversy, Zelensky acknowledged tensions within Ukraine's military leadership but urged unity as the country continues to fight Russia.

"The president is not supposed to pick sides in this kind of situation during wartime," Zelensky said.

"I would very much like unity. The sides did not find it."

Earlier in the day, Zelensky had said he was still considering candidates to replace Fedorov permanently, with Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko among those under consideration.

Cabinet reshuffle comes at a critical stage The changes come as Ukraine claims some of its strongest battlefield momentum since late 2022, carrying out long-range drone and missile strikes against Russian military infrastructure and energy facilities.

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However, Ukrainian forces continue to face Russian advances in the east, shortages of ground troops and air defence systems, and intensified Russian missile attacks.

Zelensky has defended the cabinet reshuffle as part of a broader effort to renew the government and improve wartime governance.

New Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said his administration's immediate priorities include expanding drone production, strengthening Ukraine's defence industry and preparing the country's energy infrastructure for another winter of Russian attacks.

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