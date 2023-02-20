As US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine on Monday, the narrative around world war is again gaining momentum with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky warning China about providing armed support to Ukraine. In an interview on Monday, Zelensky said that in case China chooses to ally with Russia, it will bring world war.

"For us, it is important that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war. In fact, I would like it to be on our side. At the moment, however, I don't think it's possible," the Ukrainian President said.

"But I do see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what is happening here. Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that," Zelensky added.

This came two days after, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of the consequence in case China chooses to help Russia with material support. Washington has repeatedly raised concerns about Beijing supplying weapons to Moscow.

Chinese diplomat affirmed that China has "neither stood by idly nor thrown fuel on the fire" about the crises in Ukraine. The country called for peace and dialogue between the warring nations.

The threat of world war is looming since the war began in February 2022, with Russian President Vladimir Putin even threatening to use nuclear weapons to achieve his military objectives in Ukraine. The armed indulgence of China in such a sensitive situation can really change the dynamics and may lead to an all-out involvement of other countries, the geo-political experts opine.

While attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Joe Biden said that Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. "When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong," Biden said.

"The cost that Ukraine has had to pay is extraordinarily high. Sacrifices have been far too great ... We know that there will be difficult days and weeks and years ahead," he added.

Biden also announced $500 million worth of military assistance which will include artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air defense radars, plus tighter sanctions on Russia.

"This visit of the U.S. president to Ukraine, the first for 15 years, is the most important visit in the entire history of Ukraine-U.S. relations," Zelensky said.