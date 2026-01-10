Zelensky warns as war drags on: ‘Russia deserves all retaliatory strikes and pressure’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (January 10) said Russia alone is responsible for prolonging the war and warned that Moscow will face “tangible” response for efforts to undermine Ukraine’s relations with its international partners.

“Only Russia is the source of this war, the reason the war is being dragged out, and it deserves all retaliatory strikes and pressure for everything it does against life and people, against diplomacy, against partners,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Zelensky accused Russia of attacking not only Ukrainian lives but also diplomacy and global cooperation, and said Kyiv is closely tracking Moscow’s covert activities.

He said Russia continues to resist diplomatic efforts while escalating pressure through military and political means.

Ukraine monitoring Russian influence efforts Zelensky said Ukrainian authorities are documenting Russian attempts to sabotage ties between Kyiv and its allies, including lobbying efforts and covert operations in Europe.

“We carefully monitor and document every attempt by the Russians to undermine our relations with partners,” he said. “We see which lobbyists Moscow is engaging, through whom it is trying to act, which internal operations it is attempting to launch in Ukraine and in Europe.”

‘Tangible’ response promised The Ukrainian leader said Kyiv’s response would involve intelligence agencies, political coordination with allies, and expanded sanctions.

“Our response will be tangible – through our special services, through our intelligence agencies, through political cooperation with our partners, and, in particular, through sanctions,” Zelensky said.

Welcomes US push for tougher Russia sanctions Zelensky also welcomed renewed momentum in the US Congress toward tougher sanctions targeting Russia’s oil sector, calling the move potentially decisive.

“What is important is that the U.S. Congress is back in motion on tougher sanctions against Russia – targeting Russian oil,” he wrote. “This can truly work. I thank everyone who is helping.”

The comments come as Ukraine continues to press Western allies for sustained military, financial and political support amid ongoing fighting and diplomatic efforts to isolate Moscow internationally.

