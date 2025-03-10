Ukraine’s Zelesnkyy lands in Jeddah, to meet Saudi Crown Prince ahead of talks with US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Jeddah to visit the oil-rich kingdom, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of his official meeting with US. The United States and Ukraine are set to hold crucial talks in Saudi Arabia, aiming to mend strained relations and explore pathways to end the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Jeddah is a port city on the Red Sea, where the US-Ukraine talks are scheduled to be held.

Zelenskyy is expected later on Monday to meet the Saudi crown prince, whose country has played mediating roles since Russia's 2022 invasion, including brokering prisoner exchanges and hosting last month's talks between Moscow and Washington.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was en route to Jeddah as well, according to AP.

This meeting between US and Ukraine follows a tense exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House in February, which highlighted deep-seated differences between the two nations on how to address the Ukraine war.

The United States, once Ukraine's main ally during Joe Biden regime, has upended its wartime policies in its stated pursuit of a rapid end to the fighting, engaging directly with Moscow while stopping military assistance and intelligence sharing for Kyiv.

Background and Context to US-Ukraine Talks in Saudi Arabia The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been ongoing since 2014, with an escalation in February 2022, when Vladimir Putin launched a ‘special military operation’.

The Ukraine war has resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread destruction, prompting international efforts to broker peace.

The recent White House meeting between Zelenskyy and Donald Trump ended in a public disagreement, with the US president expressing frustration over Ukraine's stance on negotiations with Russia.

The White House meet was followed by a pause in US military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, further complicating the situation.

The Saudi Arabia Talks Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has emerged as a neutral mediator in several international conflicts. The kingdom has successfully brokered discussions on various global issues, including the wars in Sudan and Gaza, and has maintained diplomatic ties with both the US and Russia through the OPEC+ alliance.

Key Issues on the Agenda For US-Ukraine Talks Military Aid and Security Assurances: Ukraine seeks long-term security assurances and military support from the US, which has been critical in its fight against Russia. The US has linked continued aid to Ukraine's willingness to negotiate with Russia, a point of contention between the two nations.

Rare Earth Minerals Agreement: A potential deal granting the US access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals remains unresolved between Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. This agreement was expected to secure further US support for Ukraine but was not finalized during Zelenskyy's visit to Washington.

Peace Talks with Russia: Ukraine has expressed readiness for peace talks, proposing initial steps such as prisoner exchanges and a ceasefire. However, any agreement would require significant concessions from both Ukraine and Russia, as was also pointed out by Donald trump in earlier public speeches.

Participants and Expectations from US-Ukraine Talks in Saudi Arabia The Ukrainian delegation will be led by Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy's chief of staff, along with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The US team will be headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accompanied by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.