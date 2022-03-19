Ukrainian CEO stays back to help rescue people while other businessmen flee

Ukrainian CEO stays back to help rescue people while other businessmen flee1 min read . 06:54 PM IST
- Russia-Ukraine war: Vsevolod Kozhemyaka is CEO of Agrotrade Group, which exports domestic agricultural products to international markets
A Ukrainian business tycoon, who has featured in the Forbes Ukraine wealthiest list, stayed back in the country to help crisis-stricken people following the Russia's invasion.
Vsevolod Kozhemyaka is CEO of Agrotrade Group, which exports domestic agricultural products to international markets. The group consists of 17 agricultural enterprises and 9 elevators with a total storage capacity 570 thousand tons, according to its website.
According to a tweet by editor of Kyiv-based media outlet Zaborona Media, the CEO stayed back in his native Kharkiv city and is helping local defenders and rescuers, while most of other businessmen of his level left Ukraine just before Russian invasion.
Meanwhile, fighting raged on multiple fronts in Ukraine on Saturday, with intense combat in the besieged port city of Mariupol — site of some of the war’s greatest suffering. The war is now in its fourth week.
Kozhemyaka has been posting his rescue efforts from Kharkiv on social media platform Instagram.
In city after city around Ukraine, hospitals, schools and buildings where people sought safety have been attacked. In Mariupol, Ukrainian troops were losing control of the key Azovstal steel plant, now damaged and heavily contested, according to comments from an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.
The UN rights office has reported 816 confirmed civilian deaths. The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Saturday that 112 children have been killed so far.
More than 3.3 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said, while nearly 6.5 million are thought to be internally displaced within the country.
