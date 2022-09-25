The Ukrainian Defence Ministry took to social media and posted a mash-up of social media videos of Russian police beating and arresting men protesting the call-up.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin planning to deploy more troops in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on 25 September mocked Moscow’s partial mobilisation to bolster its forces in country.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin planning to deploy more troops in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on 25 September mocked Moscow’s partial mobilisation to bolster its forces in country.
The recent mockery arrived as Russia’s two top lawmakers expressed concern about the drive and ordered regional officials to resolve “excesses" that have ignited public anger, triggered demonstrations and prompted military-age men to make for border crossings.
While referring to September's rout of Russian forces from much of the northeastern Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian defence ministry said in an English-language tweet and wrote, "Russia still has remnants of a professional army that the Ukrainian army hasn’t yet destroyed."
Taking a jibe by purportedly showing Russian conscripts passed out from too much vodka, the tweet continued, “We also know that soon these ‘soldiers’ will be at the front, and with such a love for alcohol, it will be easier for them to die on our land."
The video, embedded in the tweet, also depicted the graves of Russian soldiers, a map of the more than 8,500 square kilometres, retaken from Moscow’s forces, Ukrainian troops on the move and destroyed Russian armoured vehicles.
Also, the video showed a Russian conscript slamming his head on a car hood and the mash-up of videos of Russian police cracking down on anti-mobilisation protesters.
Adding on, the video posted by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry shows black-cad helmeted officers clubbing and swarming demonstrators, marching one away and dragging off another. While it also shows Russian conscripts sharing drinks and passed out on the ground.
This following video was posted hours after nationwide protest in Russia erupted against President Vladimir Putin’s order to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people for the war in Ukraine.
In Russia, there has been a clampdown on on dissent that has sent hundreds to jail and driven tens of thousands to flee the country.
On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.
Russia's defence minister said the partial mobilisation will see 300,000 reserves called and up would apply to those with previous military experience.
