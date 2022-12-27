Ukrainian drone attack at Russian base exposes vulnerabilities in Russia's air defence2 min read . 08:46 AM IST
There was a blast at a Russian base after a Ukrainian drone penetrated Russia's air defence.
The latest strike to expose vulnerabilities in Russia's air defence involved a drone thought to be Ukrainian that crossed hundreds of kilometres through Russian airspace and exploded fatally near the main base for Moscow's strategic bombers.
The drone crashed at the Engels air base, killing three military members, and Russia has claimed responsibility for shooting it down. Ukraine stayed silent in accordance with its standard procedure about occurrences inside of Russia.
The base is hundreds of kilometres from the Ukrainian border and serves as the primary airport for the bombers that Kiev claims Moscow has been using recently to attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. As part of Russia's long-term strategic deterrent, the same aircraft are also built to deploy nuclear-capable missiles.
No planes were damaged, according to a statement from the Russian defence ministry, but several were reportedly destroyed if unverified Russian and Ukrainian social media posts are to be believed.
On December 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted leaders of other former Soviet governments in St. Petersburg for a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States organisation, which Ukraine has long since left. Without specifically mentioning the war, Putin said in televised remarks that dangers to the security and stability of the Eurasian region were growing.
Vladimir Putin earlier emphasised that Russia was striving for a rapid resolution and said he believed the war in Ukraine should stop as soon as possible. The conflict's resolution is the Russian President's primary objective, he told reporters. The earlier the better, he added.
It was said shortly after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to America. US President Joe Biden expanded arms shipments and committed to providing Patriot surface-to-air missiles as part of the US's greatest commitment to Ukraine to date. On December 22, Biden welcomed the president of Ukraine with a high-profile VIP welcome.
Russia's established dominance over the other former Soviet states has been put to the test by its invasion of Ukraine. In a situation where Russia has peacekeepers on the ground, fighting has risen recently between CIS members Armenia and Azerbaijan, while a border dispute has broken out between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
(With agency inputs)
