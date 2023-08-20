Ukrainian drone crashes into Russian railway station, at least 5 injured1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine war: The Governor of the area said that at the time of the incident around 50 people were inside the railway station, who were safely evacuated
At least 5 people were injured in Russia’s Kursk region after a Ukrainian drone crashed into the roof of a railway station, news platform CNN reported on Sunday. The Governor of the area said that at the time of the incident around 50 people were inside the railway station, who were safely evacuated. Out of the 5 injured people, 2 refused treatment while the other 3 were admitted to Kursk regional hospital.