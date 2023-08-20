Ukrainian drone crashes into Russian railway station, at least 5 injured

At least 5 people were injured in Russia’s Kursk region after a Ukrainian drone crashed into the roof of a railway station, news platform CNN reported on Sunday. The Governor of the area said that at the time of the incident around 50 people were inside the railway station, who were safely evacuated. Out of the 5 injured people, 2 refused treatment while the other 3 were admitted to Kursk regional hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“At the time of the explosion, there were 50 passengers in the building, they were promptly evacuated. Out of five victims of shrapnel two refused medical aid, three were sent for examination to Kursk regional hospital and have already been released home," Governor Roman Starovoyt said as per CNN.

Governor said that the station had three platforms, out of which one was temporarily closed but the other two were operational and the passengers boarded or de-boarded trains from there. In the drone crash, the building was also damaged with impact on its roof and to the waiting room and pedestrian tunnel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is another attack on the Russian mainland from what is tagged as the counteroffensive by Ukraine. Earlier, this month shells fired from Ukraine hit residential buildings in the village of Volfino in the same region of Kursk.

War returning to Russian soil Ukraine rarely takes responsibility for such attacks on Russia but recently President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remarked that war is gradually returning to Russian soil. Ukraine is slowly regaining the territories it lost to Russia in the early days of the war.

The Russian economy is displaying signs of Western sanctions as recently its central bank increased the benchmark rates by 350 basis points to check the volatility in the exchange rate of its currency rouble. Ukraine is also tapping other players in the region for weapon support with Netherlands and Denmark ready to send F-16 fighter jets to the war-torn country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}