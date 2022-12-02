Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' containing animal eyes

Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' containing animal eyes1 min read . 05:51 PM IST
Several Ukrainian embassies abroad have received 'bloody packages' containing animal eyes, the foreign ministry said on Friday
After a number of letter bombs were sent to locations in Spain, including the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, several Ukrainian embassies abroad have reportedly received "bloody packages" containing explosives and animal eyes.
According to a spokesperson for Kyiv, Oleg Nikolenko, the packages were sent to the country's embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, and Italy as well as general consulates in Naples and Krakow and the consulate in Brno. They were also sent to general consulates in Naples and Krakow.
On Wednesday a letter bomb that was opened at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid caused minor injuries to a security guard, Kiev has increased security at its embassies.
Six letter bombs have been sent this week to targets in Spain, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the U.S. Embassy to Madrid, prompting Spain to step up security.
Mercedes Gonzalez, a representative of the central government in Madrid, claimed that the letter, which had been delivered by regular mail, blew up as the guard opened it in the embassy garden.
"Fortunately it was not serious, the person has a small injury to his right hand. The letter was addressed to the ambassador," she said during an interview with TV station Telemadrid.
A security cordon was put in place by the police around the embassy, located in a leafy residential area in northern Madrid.
After the letter bomb went off, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian foreign ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, posted on social media that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had ordered the stepping up of security at all Ukrainian embassies.
Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has spoken with Ukraine's ambassador to Spain by telephone "to ask about the well-being of the Ukrainian worker who was injured," the Spanish foreign ministry said in a statement.
(With inputs from agencies)
