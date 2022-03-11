This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A BBC report has also quoted a Ukrainian soldier as saying that they are leaving Russian troops “for the dogs".
Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs recently shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started, noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed till now.
Further, it said that 353 Russian tanks, including 1165 armored vehicles of different types, 57 aircraft, 83 helicopters, 125 artillery pieces, and 58 MLRs, have been hit in the combat so far.
Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 558 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs, and 31 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.
Meanwhile, civilians have ended up becoming the collateral damage of the invasion, as the UN human rights office says it has documented 549 deaths and 957 injuries so far. It said the toll and “general human suffering" are rising.
The World Health Organisation said Friday it has verified 29 attacks on health care facilities, workers and ambulances in the hostilities, including a high-profile one on a maternity hospital in southeastern Mariupol on Wednesday.
In those, 12 people have been killed and 34 injured, WHO spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris said in an email.
The figures from the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which run through the 24 February start of the fighting to midnight Wednesday, focus on civilians in general.
It uses a strict methodology and counts only confirmed casualties. It acknowledges that its tally is likely to underestimate the real toll.
“Civilians are being killed and maimed in what appear to be indiscriminate attacks, with Russian forces using explosive weapons with wide area effects in or near populated areas," spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a UN briefing.
“Civilian casualties are rising daily, as is general human suffering," Throssell said.
Russian forces are currently encircling at least four major Ukrainian cities and armoured vehicles have rolled up to Kyiv's northeastern edge, where suburbs including Irpin and Bucha have endured days of heavy bombardment.
Ukrainian soldiers there described fierce fighting for control of the main highway leading into the capital.
