Ukrainian grain export helping in curbing global food inflation: UN spokesperson
Highlighting the impact of Ukrainian export in the international market, the United Nation spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, on Wednesday said that global wheat prices dropped last month partly due to the resumption of wheat export from Ukraine, reported Reuters.