Highlighting the impact of Ukrainian export in the international market, the United Nation spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, on Wednesday said that global wheat prices dropped last month partly due to the resumption of wheat export from Ukraine, reported Reuters.

The comment made by the spokesperson came after President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that he want to discuss and make amendments to the UN deal that allows Ukraine to export grain via the black sea for the first time after the war broke out.

Putin's criticism of the UN-brokered grain deal

While attending the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his disappointment in the Russia-Ukraine food grain deal that was brokered by the UN and Turkey. He also accused the West of deceiving developing countries.

He expressed his plan of changing the routes for Ukrainian grain exports. He said that the deal was finalised in the name of helping poor countries of the world. But the food grains that are being exported from Ukraine after the deal are ultimately benefiting the wealthy EU nations, claimed Putin.

"Maybe we should think about limiting the export of grain and other produce along this route?" Putin asked during the conference. He also accused European countries of acting as "colonialists" and said they "once again simply deceived developing countries".

According to the data compiled by a centre in Istanbul monitoring the July agreement, nearly one-third of the grain exported from Ukraine is delivered to European countries, and another 20% goes to Turkey.

However, the data also reflects that a 30% share of the exported grain is delivered to "low and lower-middle-income countries" across the world. Data compiled by the Agency shows that Turkey receives the largest share of the grain followed by Spain and Egypt, reported AFP.

However, there is no proper monitoring of the grains that are imported to Turkey and other nations. Much of the grain that reaches Turkey and some other destinations are then re-sold under commercial agreements not monitored by the Istanbul centre.

Russia-Ukraine grain deal

Called the 'agreement for the world' by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the Ukrainian Grain deal allowed the war-torn nation to export its food grains and fertilizers via the Black Sea.

The deal was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations. The deal carries a validity of 120 days and will be automatically renewed with some more negotiations. However, the deal needs to be signed by both the parties, ie Ukraine and Russia to get an extension.

The grain deal was finalised at a time when Ukraine's inventories were fully stocked with around 20 million metric tonnes of grains and oil seeds that were harvested last year and the harvest this year. These crops couldn't be exported to different destinations due to the blockade posed by Russia.

As of now, more than 50 ships loaded with food grains have been sailed off from the Ukrainian coast to various countries of the world. The deal was negotiated between Russia and Ukraine with the efforts of Turkey and the United Nations to curb the aggravating global food price inflation.

(With inputs from agencies)