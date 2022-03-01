The Ukraine-Russia war intensified on Tuesday, after the talks between the two nations at Belarus on Monday was inconclusive. On Tuesday Russia shelled the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, defying mounting global pressure that saw a war crimes probe opened against Moscow, sanctions smash its economy and FIFA ban it from the World Cup.

In an interesting incidence of rebellion, a Ukrainian man Taras Ostapchuk, 55, was arrested for attempting to sink his Russian boss' $7.7 million luxury super yacht in Spain in protest over the Kremlin’s invasion, according to a news report in New York Post.

The 55-year old man was taken into custody in Mallorca. He had allegedly opened several valves to intentionally flood the 156-foot-long vessel, the news report stated.

He told the judge he didn’t regret his actions and “would do it again."

The superyacht belongs to a Alexander Mijeev, the CEO of Russian military weapons company, Rosoboronexport. The superyacht is called Lady Anastasia.

“I watched the news about the war. There was a video of a helicopter attack on a building in Kyiv. The armaments used are produced by the yacht owner’s company. They were attacking innocents," Ostapchuk said as he faced court.

He mentioned that he was spurred to sabotage the vessel when he watched in news that Russia had invaded Ukraine and dozens lost their lives to it.

The article also mentioned that Ostapchuk said, “My boss is a criminal who sells weapons that kill the Ukrainian people", when the Mallorca police arrived to arrest him.

The yacht reportedly suffered severe damage to its engine room.

Ostapchuk expressed his intention to return to his Ukraine to help fight the war against Russians.

“I’m going to fight. As soon as I reach the first Ukrainian city I will look for a military commander and ask him if they need me," Ostapchuk told the local outlet.

“I told myself: ‘Why do I need a job if I have my country. I had a good job as a head mechanic on the boat and a good salary but I am going to fight for my nation. I am not going to lose my country. I am not a hero, I’m a middle-aged man, but I have a lot of experience as a mechanic."

“I’ve never held a weapon but if necessary I will. Why not!"

Ostapchuk, who had worked on the yacht as a mechanic for a decade, was later released from custody and has since left Spain.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.