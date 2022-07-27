Ukrainian military strikes Russian bridge, disrupts supply4 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 06:41 PM IST
Ukrainian forces used US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to target the bridge
The Ukrainian military used a US-supplied precision rocket system to deliver a morale-lifting knockout punch Wednesday to a bridge Russia used to supply its forces in an occupied region of southern Ukraine.