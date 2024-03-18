Ukrainian minister likely to visit India for first time since Russian invasion, peace summit top agenda
Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba is likely to visit India later this month. In his first trip to New Delhi—since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022—the Ukrainian foreign minister aims to lobby for support for a peace summit
Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba is likely to visit India later this month. In his first trip to New Delhi—since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022—the Ukrainian foreign minister aims to lobby for support for a peace summit, Hindustan Times reported citing sources.