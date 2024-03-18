Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba is likely to visit India later this month. In his first trip to New Delhi—since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022—the Ukrainian foreign minister aims to lobby for support for a peace summit, Hindustan Times reported citing sources.

The report said Kuleba—accompanied by a high-level delegation—is likely to co-chair a meeting of India-Ukraine inter-governmental commission with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

It is important to note that the India-Ukraine inter-governmental commission—established in April 1994—oversees all aspects of the bilateral relationship including trade, economic, scientific, technological, industrial and cultural cooperation.

The Ukrainian foreign minister’s India visit has yet not been officially announced by either of the countries, though he is expected to be in New Delhi around March 28, the report said.

A proposed peace summit by Switzerland is expected to be on top of the list of Kuleba’s agenda, the report said. The proposed peace summit is set to build on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace formula unveiled in 2022 and a series of meetings held in recent months.

Meanwhile, China’s envoy to Switzerland was quoted as saying that Beijing will consider taking part in the peace conference aimed at ending the Ukraine-Russia war. The Swiss government has said it aims to hold the peace summit by this summer.

Kuleba’s first phone call in 2024 was with Jaishankar on January 3 to discuss Ukraine-India relations. In a post on X at the time, Kuleba said he had discussed Russia’s escalation of attacks and further cooperation on Zelenskyy’s peace formula.

“In this regard, I informed my counterpart of Ukraine’s vision for the Global Peace Summit of leaders," Kuleba had said in the post. Kuleba also said both sides had agreed to hold a meeting of the India-Ukraine inter-governmental commission “in the near future".

He said the rejuvenation of “this primary mechanism of our bilateral ties will allow us to jointly move forward in a comprehensive manner".

Though India has refrained from publicly censuring Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. However, New Delhi has repeatedly said it supports all initiatives aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

In May last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-person talks with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Today’s era is not an era of war".

