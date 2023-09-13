Ukrainian official says India has 'weak intellectual potential’, 'doesn't fully understand...'2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak criticizes India and China for their ‘weak intellectual potential’ and lack of understanding of the modern world.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak courted controversy with his comments on the ‘intellectual potential’ of Indians and Chinese. Podolyak's statement, which was published in an article by Sputnik, quoted him saying that India and China exhibits ‘weak intellectual potential’ and ‘fail to analyze the consequences of their actions’.