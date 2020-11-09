Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tests positive for coronavirus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskiy said that he has been tested positive for the virus despite all the quarantine measures.

"There are no lucky people for whom #COVID19 does not pose a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test. I feel good & take a lot of vitamins. Promise to isolate me, but keep working. I will overcome COVID19 as most people do. It's gonna be fine!" tweeted Zelenskiy.

So far, Ukraine has reported 4,69,018 COVID-19 cases, 2,09,143 recoveries and 8,565 lethal cases from the disease since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As coronavirus has spread around the globe, world leaders from President Donald Trump to Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also tested positive for the pathogen since the pandemic began.

Global Covid-19 cases top 49.7 million

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 49.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,249,010, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 49,750,431 and 1,249,018, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,849,696 and 237,017, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,462,080, while the country's death toll soared to 125,562.

