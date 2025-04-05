Zelensky slams US for ‘weak reaction’ as Russian missile kills 8 children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly criticised the US for what he called a weak response to a Russian missile strike that killed 14 people, including eight children, in his hometown of Kryvyi Rih.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, the response from the U.S. Embassy is surprisingly disappointing – such a strong country, such a strong people, and yet such a weak reaction,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

“They are afraid to even say the word ‘Russian’ when speaking about the missile that murdered children.”

“We must pressure Russia” Zelensky emphasized that lasting peace will not come through silence or diplomacy alone.

“Yes, the war must end. But to end it, we must not be afraid to call things by their names,” he said. “We must pressure Russia – the one choosing to kill children instead of choosing a ceasefire.”

“There must be additional sanctions against those who cannot exist without ballistic strikes on their neighboring nation.”

Advertisement

Read More

Eight children among the dead in Kryvyi Rih The missile attack on Kryvyi Rih killed 14 people in total, including eight children. Zelensky mourned the young victims by name in his statement.

“Tragically, three-year-old Tymofii died in the hospital today. Seven-year-old Radyslav. Arina, who will forever be seven as well. Nine-year-old Herman. Fifteen-year-old Danylo. Fifteen-year-old Mykyta. Fifteen-year-old Alina. Kostiantyn, who will forever be sixteen. Nikita – seventeen,” he wrote. Advertisement

“These are the children killed by a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih.”

Strike hit residential street, playground Zelensky described the missile impact zone as a normal civilian area, far from any military targets.

“The missile struck right at the ordinary street with residential buildings, a playground, shops, and a restaurant around,” he said.

In total, 62 people were injured, including 12 children. “Doctors are doing everything possible to save lives,” he added.

Drone attacks during rescue efforts In a further act of aggression, Zelensky said Russia launched drones on Kryvyi Rih during ongoing rescue efforts.

“Russians launched attack drones against Kryvyi Rih yesterday during the rescue operation – in time of such grief for people. The drone attack injured seven people. One person was killed,” he said. Advertisement

“There is simply no deeper level of cynicism, vileness, or hatred toward people than what Russia embodies today.”

Calls for stronger global response Zelensky urged the international community to respond decisively to each Russian attack.

“It is critically important not to leave this Russian strike on civilians, on the city – every such strike – without a response from the world.”

He expressed gratitude to European leaders and diplomats for their support. “I thank the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy for her position and support,” he said, also naming the Czech Republic, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, and embassies from Japan, the UK, Switzerland, and Germany.

Appeal for Air Defense systems The Ukrainian leader reiterated his country’s need for enhanced air defense capabilities, particularly from the United States. Advertisement

“We have discussed this, in particular with the American side, the additional air defense systems supply to defend against precisely these types of missile attacks,” he said.

“We count on our agreements with the President of the United States, who promised to help find more Patriots.”

Closing message: “Eternal memory” Zelensky concluded with a tribute to the victims and a renewed plea for unity against aggression.

“Eternal memory to all our people whose lives were taken by Russian strikes,” he said.