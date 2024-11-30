Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for NATO membership for unoccupied Ukraine to end ‘hot phase’ of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for NATO membership for unoccupied Ukraine to end ‘hot phase’ of war

Ravi Hari

  • In a dramatic shift, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hints at a ceasefire involving NATO support for Ukraine’s borders, signaling the possibility of Ukraine negotiating back Russian-occupied areas. Will this lead to an end to the devastating war?

Zelenskyy suggests a bold ceasefire plan where NATO shields Ukraine’s territory while diplomatic talks can recover land held by Russia. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that a potential ceasefire could be achieved if the territory under Kyiv's control is placed “under the NATO umbrella," enabling Ukraine to later negotiate the return of Russian-occupied areas through diplomatic means.

Zelenskyy's comments on Trump’s peace plan

Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, was asked to comment on reports regarding a possible peace plan from US president-elect Donald Trump. The report indicated that Trump’s proposal might involve Ukraine ceding the territory Moscow has seized in exchange for NATO membership.

Conditions for NATO membership

Zelenskyy stated that NATO membership should be offered to the parts of Ukraine still under its control to end the “hot phase of the war." However, he clarified that the NATO invitation must recognize Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

Acceptance of temporary Russian control

The news report said he appeared to accept occupied eastern parts of the country would fall outside of such a deal for the time being.

Zelenskyy urges immediate NATO protection

“If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control," Zelenskyy explained, emphasizing the urgency of such an arrangement to prevent further Russian expansion. “We need to do it fast. And then on the [occupied] territory of Ukraine, Ukraine can get them back in a diplomatic way."

Call for ceasefire to prevent further Russian expansion

The president also underscored the need for a ceasefire to prevent further Russian encroachments on Ukrainian territory. “We need to guarantee that Vladimir Putin will not come back," he said. “NATO should immediately cover the part of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv’s control. Otherwise, he will come back."

A shift in Zelenskyy's position

This marks the first time Zelenskyy has hinted at the possibility of a ceasefire agreement involving the temporary acceptance of Russian control over Ukrainian land. Throughout the ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy has consistently rejected any notion of ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia, including Crimea, which was occupied by Russia in February 2014 and annexed the following month.

NATO membership key to Ukraine’s security

The Ukrainian president’s remarks signal a shift in his position as the war continues to devastate the country. However, he has made it clear that Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remain paramount, with NATO membership seen as a crucial step in ensuring the nation’s security and long-term peace.

Global attention on Zelenskyy's proposal

As diplomatic discussions continue, the world watches closely to see if Zelenskyy’s proposal could pave the way for an eventual end to the conflict.

