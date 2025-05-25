Zelensky after 12 killed in Russian strikes: ‘America’s silence only encourages Putin’

krainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning to the international community following one of the largest aerial assaults on Ukraine since the war began in 2022.

Advertisement

“America's silence, and the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin,” Zelensky said in a social media post after the overnight attacks.

Zelensky urged tougher sanctions against Russia and emphasised the importance of decisive leadership from the West.

“Each such terrorist attack by Russia is a sufficient reason for new sanctions,” he said.

“Determination matters now — the determination of the United States, the determination of European countries, and all those in the world who want peace.”

Massive Russian attack kills civilians, injures dozens Ukraine came under heavy fire overnight, with Russia reportedly launching 298 drones and 69 missiles in a coordinated aerial strike. According to Ukrainian officials, 12 civilians were killed, including three children, and 38 were injured.

Advertisement

The previous night’s attack involved 250 drones and 14 ballistic missiles, leaving at least 15 people injured.

Children among the victims Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa identified the three children killed in the latest assault as siblings — Stanislav (8), Tamara (12), and Roman (17) — from the Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv.

“My deepest condolences to the family of the children,” Betsa said on social media.

Kyiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa suffer heavy strikes The capital Kyiv and 11 other regions were targeted. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko called it a “massive” attack and urged citizens to take shelter.

“Explosions in the city. Air defence forces are working. The capital is under attack by enemy UAVs. Do not neglect your safety! Stay in shelters!” he warned.

Advertisement

In Mykolaiv, a residential building was hit, while in Odesa, emergency crews were seen extinguishing fires and rescuing survivors from smoldering wreckage.

EU calls for stronger action Reacting to the attack, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas called for “the strongest international pressure” on Russia.

“Russia is bent on more suffering and the annihilation of Ukraine,” she posted on X.

“Devastating to see children among innocent victims.”

Also Read | Ukraine is offering money and perks for Gen Z to fight

Prisoner swap completed Ukraine and Russia earlier finalised the largest prisoner exchange of the war. Over 1,000 soldiers have been returned to their respective countries, including 303 from each side in the latest round.

Zelensky shared images of freed Ukrainian soldiers, thanking all those involved in securing the release.

Advertisement

“We bring our people home. We will not leave anyone behind,” he wrote.

Russia released similar photos of its returning personnel arriving by bus in Belarus, where the exchange was coordinated.

Russia claims territory, Reports drone intercepts The Russian Defence Ministry claimed its forces had seized Romanivka in eastern Donetsk, along with Stupochki, Otradne, and Loknia in the Donetsk and Sumy regions. These claims have not been independently verified.