Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Putin and ruling party face growing public dissatisfaction ahead of elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) shared what he called the internal situation in Russia and the reports that are being shown to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a lengthy post on X, Zelenskyy said, "I thank all friends of Ukraine and everyone who helps us obtain important information and supports Ukrainian intelligence operations. Our intelligence agencies reported on the results of their work to assess the internal situation in Russia and obtain documents that end up on the Russian leader’s desk. We understand that Putin rarely receives information that is entirely truthful and unvarnished. But even what he sees in the documents that reach him still allows conclusions to be drawn."

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Public dissatisfaction grows against Putin: Zelenskyy His remarks come ahead of parliamentary elections in Russia, scheduled to take place in September. According to Zelenskyy, "the so-called 'projected indicators' of Russians’ dissatisfaction with Putin will continue to rise steadily, and he is already being conditioned to accept the idea that this growing dissatisfaction cannot be stopped and that this indicator 'will not plateau' by September, when parliamentary elections are scheduled in Russia."

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He further noted that support for Moscow's ruling party is witnessing a steady downward trend and that significantly greater electoral fraud will be required to ensure the party's victory. He added, "They are also reporting a substantial rise in protest sentiment in Russian regions. We believe these reports also do not yet take into account the potential events of June, July, and August, which are bound to further affect the situation in Russia."

Ukraine war pressure on Russia to continue The Ukrainian President also noted that the pressure of the Ukraine war, which has been ongoing since February 2022, will continue and intensify, adding that it will not just be from Kyiv's end. According to Zelenskyy, by September, the Russian President will be witnessing significantly worse indicators.

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He added that while Kyiv has made several public and non-public peace proposals to end the war, the only response that Moscow has issued is to continue the war.

Reiterating a call for peace and an end to the war, the Ukrainian President noted that the internal situation in Moscow should convince Putin that peace is needed. He further said that if the downward trends continue, a peace agreement might be reached with someone else from Moscow, indicating that the Russians might select a different leader from Putin.

Also Read | Ukraine Targets Russian Chemical Plant, Fuel Depot in Strikes

Russian economy hangs in the balance As Russia continues with its war in Ukraine, a BBC report earlier this year suggested that Moscow's economy hangs in the balance. Amid economic stagnation and decline, many Russians have experienced a sharp increase in their monthly grocery expenses. Prices for everyday essentials, including eggs, chicken fillets, and seasonal vegetables, have risen significantly in supermarkets across the country.

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The report suggested that prices have risen significantly since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, driven by a federal budget dominated by the war effort and the defence industry, which has led to rapid economic growth and raised the standard of living across the country.

Additionally, the recent slowdown in the Russian economy indicates that it is at risk of going into the red, and one of the main risks is likely to come from the oil market.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.