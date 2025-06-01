Ukrainian drones strike 40 Russian aircrafts, Orlena air base hit – What we know so far

18.51

Explosion reported at Russia’s nuclear submarine base, but official refutes A powerful explosion was reported in Severomorsk, in Russia’s Murmansk region, home to the country’s nuclear submarine fleet, according to Russian Telegram channels. However, the city’s head, Vladimir Yevmenkov, denied any such incident, stating the reports were false.



18. 40

Collapsed Bryansk bridge deemed beyond repair, replacement planned Bryansk train wreckage cleared as crews move in. Collapsed bridge beyond repair, replacement already planned. The first bridge, located in Russia's Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border, collapsed onto a passenger train on Saturday, resulting in multiple casualties. According to state-run Russian Railways, the train's driver was among the deceased. Images shared by Bryansk government agencies showed mangled train carriages scattered beneath large slabs of fallen concrete from the collapsed structure.

Just hours later, authorities reported that a second train derailed after the bridge beneath it gave way in the nearby Kursk region, which also borders Ukraine.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the SBU – Ukraine’s domestic security agency – attacked over 40 Russian military aircraft on Sunday with drones, reported Reuters quoting an sources.

According to the details, the struck aircraft included Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers, which Russia uses to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine.

Confirming the attack, the Russian governor of the Irkutsk region said that Ukrainian remote-piloted aircraft attacked a military unit in the village of Sridni which is first such attack in Siberia.

RT also shared a video of a drone attacking a military unit in Russia's Irkutsk region.

As per the RT, the army and civilian responders have already mobilised to tackle the threat, while the drone launch has been blocked.

What we know so far: There were several unverified videos and pictures posted on social media showing Russian strategic bombers on fire at the Belaya air base north of Irkutsk. All these bombers' sole purpose is to drop nuclear bombs on distant targets.

Also, the governor of Irkutsk – Igor Kobzev – said that there was a drone attack on a military unit near the village of Sredny in the Usolsky district.

According to open sources, the Belaya or Sredny airbase hosts the Tupolev Tu-22M supersonic long-range strategic bomber.