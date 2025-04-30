Ukrainian scribe Roshchyna brutally tortured in Russia: Signs of ‘electric shocks’, body sent back without eyes, brain

During the exchange of 757 Ukrainians' remains in February, the body of a Ukrainian journalist was sent to her home country without her brain, eyes or larynx, and with signs of electric shocks. An investigation found the mutilation was likely intended to obscure signs of torture, New York Post reported. Her body was returned to Ukraine one and a half years after she went missing in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in August 2023, the report found.

Victoria Roshchyna was reportedly kidnapped and killed by Russians. Her body was termed as an “unidentified male” when it was handed over, the report said. The New York Post report stated an unusual marking, “SPAS", found on the Russian listing may indicate the officially recorded cause of death, possibly signifying "total arterial damage to the heart."

The 27-year-old was on a reporting assignment to the Moscow-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region after travelling via Russian territory. She remained missing until April 2024, when her father was informed via a letter from the Russian Ministry of Defence stating that she was being held in detention in Russia, AFP had reported.

Prosecutors told Ukrainian outlet Hromadske that her father has urged additional foreign exams.

Body shows signs of torture The body clearly showed signs of torture, comprising abrasions, haemorrhages, a broken rib, and possible evidence of electric shocks, the head of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office’s war crimes department, Yuriy Belousov, informed Pravda.

The report added a bruise on her neck, possibly indicating strangulation. It mentioned the official cause of death is still unassessed due to the mummified state of the body, with Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General arranging more tests.

"Victoria Roshchyna's body is in Ukraine. The journalist's body was returned as part of an exchange at the end of February," Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn said.