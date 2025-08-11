‘Ukrainian territory’ negotiations on cards, will Zelensky join Trump-Putin Alaska talks? 10 points to know

The US ambassador to NATO provided a hint on whether Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will join US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin in Alaska for peace talks.

Meanwhile, European leaders pushed for Kyiv's inclusion ahead of talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Here are all the latest updates on Trump-Putin Alaska talks:

1. A US official said Ukraine could be a part of negotiations between the United States and Russia. When asked whether Zelensky might join Trump and his Russian counterpart Putin on Friday, Ambassador Matthew Whitaker said, "Yes, I certainly think it's possible."

"Certainly, there can't be a deal that everybody that's involved in it doesn't agree to. And, I mean, obviously, it's a high priority to get this war to end," he was quoted by AFP as saying.

2. Whitaker said the decision would ultimately be Trump's to make. "If he thinks that that is the best scenario to invite Zelensky, then he will do that," he said, adding that "no decision has been made to this point."

3. The planned summit without Zelensky raised concerns that a deal would require Kyiv to cede swaths of territory, which the European Union has rejected.

4. In a flurry of diplomacy, Zelensky held calls with 13 counterparts over three days, including Kyiv's main backers Germany, Britain and France.

5. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this week’s US-Russian summit may open the door to negotiations about Ukrainian territory, even as President Volodymyr Zelensky has continued to reject ceding land occupied by Russia.

If the peace process moves forward, territory would “have to be on the table,” alongside security guarantees for Ukraine, Rutte said Sunday on ABC’s This Week. He suggested that could involve Ukraine acknowledging that it has lost control of some of its territory without formally giving up sovereignty over those regions.

6. Putin has demanded that Ukraine cede Crimea, which Kremlin forces illegally annexed in 2014, as well as its entire eastern Donbas area. Such an outcome would require Zelensky to withdraw troops from parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions still held by Kyiv.

7. Zelensky said over the weekend that Kyiv won’t — and constitutionally can’t — cede territory, and European officials warned later against ratifying Russia’s battlefield gains.

Kyiv said it would never recognise Russian control over its sovereign territory, though it acknowledged that getting land captured by Russia back would have to come through diplomacy, not on the battlefield.

8. Ukraine's military said on Sunday it had taken back a village in the Sumy region from the Russian army, which has made significant recent gains.

9. Amid the concerns, European leaders pushed for Ukraine's inclusion ahead of talks between Putin and Trump. Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said any deal between the US and Russia to end the war in Ukraine had to include Kyiv and the bloc.

European nations are also seeking to talk to Donald Trump ahead of the US president’s planned meeting in Alaska with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, sources told Bloomberg.

10. US Vice President JD Vance also said in comments recorded earlier that he expects the eventual outcome to be “very simple.”