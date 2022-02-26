Ukrainian Trump or a firm president? Here are 10 things about Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has been winning hearts and support from global citizen even as his country is in the midst of a war, declared by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Volodymyr Zelensky refused to leave the country even as Russian attacks went beyond the capital city of Kyiv and 198 civilians have lost their lives till now. He rejected to evacuate the country when the US offered to help him with that. He said, "The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," according to a senior American intelligence official. The official, described Zelensky as "upbeat", according to an Associated Press report.

Volodymyr Zelensky in the latest update also informed that he had had a conversation with French president Emmanuel Macron and that “Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine. The anti-war coalition is working!".

Here are ten interesting things to know about the comedian turned President

- Volodymyr Zelensky is a Russian-speaking Jewish who was well-known for his comedy TV show.

-Volodymyr Zelensky is married to Olena Zelenska since 2003. He has a son and a daughter.

-The Ukrainian president earned a law degree from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, but did not go on to work in the legal field.

-His grandfather, Semyon (Simon) Ivanovych Zelenskyy, served in the Red Army (in the 57th Guards Motor Rifle Division) during World War II; Semyon's father and three brothers were killed in the Holocaust

-Zelensky is an accidental president and in the 2019 election, he was the most unlikely candidate. But after he announced his entry into the fray, Zelensky was racing ahead in the opinion poll.

-Before his entry into politics, Zelensky was an actor, a comedian. He also had a production company. His famous TV show Servant of the People featured Zelensky where he played the role of a school teacher who becomes Ukraine's president after his rant goes viral.

-Zelensky won the 2019 elections with 73% of the vote.

-In his presidential campaign, Zelensky had promised to end the conflict with Russia.

-Volodymyr Zelensky has been accused of corruption and was named in Pandora Papers. He and his production company have been linked to offshore shell companies.

-When Zelensky became the president, many called him a Ukrainian Donald Trump because of both of their link to the entertainment industry.

