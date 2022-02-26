Ukrainian Trump or a firm president? Here are 10 things about Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky refused to leave the country even as Russian attacks went beyond the capital city of Kyiv and 198 civilians have lost their lives till now. He rejected to evacuate the country when the US offered to help him with that. He said, "The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," according to a senior American intelligence official. The official, described Zelensky as "upbeat", according to an Associated Press report.