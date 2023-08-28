Ukrainian women detained for dancing on graves of slain soldiers1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Ukrainian women who posted a video of themselves dancing on the grave of slain soldiers on Ukraine's Independence Day on 24 August has been detained. The video that was posted on social media platform Instagram by a user who goes by the user handle 'vl_lindermann' shows two women dancing on the graves.