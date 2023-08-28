Ukrainian women who posted a video of themselves dancing on the grave of slain soldiers on Ukraine's Independence Day on 24 August has been detained. The video that was posted on social media platform Instagram by a user who goes by the user handle 'vl_lindermann' shows two women dancing on the graves.

The video that has now been removed also showed photos of the slain soldiers while the women dance on the grave. The video was later removed and the handle on Instagram posted an apology saying that they were visiting their father's grave.

However, the video had by then gone viral on social media platforms.

According to RT.com, the Ukrainian police has said that they came across the clip on Thursday evening.

"In less than an hour, law enforcement officers had established (the women's) whereabouts and brought them to the police department," a statement by the Kiev police read.

The statement added that the two women "face up to five years behind bars" on charges of "desecration of soldiers' graves."

It was later revealed that the two sisters came to the cemetery to honour the memory of the fallen... in such a way. The Ukrainian police later published the pictures of the two women, still dressed in the same clothes they were wearing in the video, accompanied by a police officer.

Netizens surely fumed over the two Ukraininan women twerking on the grave. A user Reddit user commented, "Lack of respect."

"Lack of brains in the first place," another user commented.

"Disgusting," the third user wrote.

"God, the amount of people claiming that this is a "Ukrainian thing" in that original thread is sad," the fourth user commented.

"These girls, most probably lack of attention, so government and society can give it with social matter job, like cleaning cemetery or doing some other job for few weeks/months as a consequence," the fifth user wrote.