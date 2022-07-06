UK's Boris Johnson govt in serious trouble as more ministers quit

Julia Lopez was not alone to resign from the Boris government. Other Parliament members namely Neil O'Brien, Kemi Badenoch, Alex Burghart, and Lee Rowley have also resigned from their respective posts.
Julia Lopez, a member of Parliament of the United Kingdom has joined other ministers to resign from the Boris Johnson government. The UK Prime Minister faces a massive turnaround in his government as many ministers are quitting after two top ministers resigned due to his alleged involvement in a series of scandals and controversies.
Lopez from her Twitter account said, "With regret, I am resigning from my position as Minister for Media, Data & Digital Infrastructure. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation I love."
The politician is a Member of Parliament for Hornchurch and Upminster in Greater London since the 2017 general election. She also served as Minister of State for Media, Data, and Digital Infrastructure between 2021 and 2022.
Lopez was not alone to resign from the Boris government. Other Parliament members namely Neil O'Brien, Kemi Badenoch, Alex Burghart, and Lee Rowley have also resigned from their respective posts.
The five ministers in a joint letter to the Prime Minister said, "It is with great regret that we are resigning as members of the Government. It has been an honour to serve in your administration and we remain extremely grateful for the opportunity you have given us to serve our country."
"You have had the most difficult task in a generation. We hugely admire your fortitude, stamina, and enduring optimism. You can be rightly proud of the significant decisions which you have, by common acclamation, got right," the letter added.
However, the letter also asked Johnson to step aside after the recent issues that have come to light.
It said, "however, it has become increasingly clear that the government cannot function given the issues that have come to light and the way in which they have been handled."
"In good faith, we must ask that, for the good of the Party and the country, you step aside," the letter concluded.
According to an AP report, on Wednesday, Johnson vowed to stay in power despite the resignations of two top Cabinet ministers and a slew of more junior officials, who said they could no longer serve under his scandal-tarred leadership.
The Boris government has taken a massive hit after two senior ministers namely Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secret Sajid Javed resigned from their position citing that they could no longer support Johnson due to his handling of ethics scandals and misconduct.
