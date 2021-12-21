1 min read.Updated: 21 Dec 2021, 10:34 PM ISTReuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would not be introducing new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards.
"We don't think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas," he said in a video posted on social media.
Johnson said that while people could go ahead with their Christmas plans, he urged them to be cautious and follow advice such as keeping windows open and taking a test before visiting elderly or vulnerable relatives.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
