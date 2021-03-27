Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK's Boris Johnson says no reason to change COVID-19 unlocking plans

UK's Boris Johnson says no reason to change COVID-19 unlocking plans

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives with British Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance, right, to attend a news conference at 10 Downing Street, on the first anniversary of Britain's coronavirus lockdown, in London, Tuesday March 23, 2021. The day is being called a national day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)
1 min read . 05:28 PM IST Reuters

  • On Monday, there will be a smaller change, allowing groups of 6 to meet up outside
  • Foreign travel will be banned until at least May 17, which is also the earliest date indoor hospitality and performance venues might re-open

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said he saw nothing in the COVID-19 data to change his plans for a piecemeal easing of lockdown in England, with the next major steps due to take place next month.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said he saw nothing in the COVID-19 data to change his plans for a piecemeal easing of lockdown in England, with the next major steps due to take place next month.

Johnson said he looked forward to getting his hair cut and having a pint of beer in the garden of a pub, among the activities permitted if stage two of his unlocking plan proceeds on April 12. All non-essential shops are also due to reopen from that date.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Johnson said he looked forward to getting his hair cut and having a pint of beer in the garden of a pub, among the activities permitted if stage two of his unlocking plan proceeds on April 12. All non-essential shops are also due to reopen from that date.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Monday, there will be a smaller change, allowing groups of 6 to meet up outside. Foreign travel will be banned until at least May 17, which is also the earliest date indoor hospitality and performance venues might re-open.

Although Johnson has outlined dates at which he plans to ease restrictions, he has been clear that it is "data, not dates" which will determine whether the unlocking can proceed to schedule.

"As things stand, I can see absolutely nothing in the data to dissuade me from continuing along our roadmap to freedom, unlocking our economy and getting back to the life we love," Johnson said in a speech to the Conservative spring conference.

His comments came after data showed a recent steep fall in infections were starting to level off.

Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday said the prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is no longer falling and has levelled off at an estimated 1 in 340 people.

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said earlier this week that a slowdown in steep drops in infection rates was to be expected after schools reopened on March 8. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Clelia Oziel)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.