UK’s Braverman criticises Liz Truss in blistering resignation letter. Read here3 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 10:06 PM IST
I have concerns about the direction of this government, Suella Braverman said in her resignation letter
Britain's Suella Braverman quit as interior minister on Wednesday, saying she had to go after she breached government rules. However, in her resignation letter, she has been extremely critical of PM Liz Truss saying, “I have concerns about the direction of this government."