While deaths have dropped sharply in recent weeks, daily new cases have remained steady at around 5,000 to 6,000 this month. The data showed 5,342 new cases were recorded on Monday. The seven-day figure was down 4.7%.
Britain has the fifth worst death rate in the world at 126,155 but a fast start to the vaccine rollout has helped it recover from an aggressive second wave of the pandemic.
The official data showed 28 million people had received their first dose, well over half the population, and 2.3 million had received their second. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden)