AP Photo (AP)
AP Photo (AP)

UK's daily new covid cases fall to lowest in 2 months

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 09:48 AM IST Reuters

There were 14,104 people who tested positive COVID-19 in the latest daily total, down from 15,845 on Sunday and the lowest figure since Dec. 8

Britain recorded the smallest number of new COVID-19 cases for two months on Monday in a further sign that the country's latest national lockdown is working, government data showed.

There were 14,104 people who tested positive COVID-19 in the latest daily total, down from 15,845 on Sunday and the lowest figure since Dec. 8.

The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test fell to 333 on Monday from 373 on Sunday, marking the smallest daily death toll since Dec. 27.

The government also said 12.294 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, up from 12.015 million on Saturday.

