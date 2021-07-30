A wave of Covid-19 in the U.K. appears to be receding, a promising sign that high levels of vaccination can hold the highly transmissible Delta variant at bay and give governments confidence around easing public-health restrictions.

What isn’t clear, say epidemiologists, is if the drop in caseloads is the start of a sustained retreat of Covid-19 thanks to vaccination or a dip that will reverse as people resume socializing and step back from pandemic-era constraints the U.K. government loosened earlier this month.

It could also presage the beginning of a new, more manageable phase of infection—at least in places where a large proportion of the population has been vaccinated—in which cases fluctuate but large outbreaks are unlikely, and serious illness and death remain low.

How this latest stage plays out in the U.K. will offer valuable clues to the U.S. and other countries over what to expect as they boost vaccination rates and tussle with Delta. The U.K. was the first major Western economy to experience a significant wave of Delta infections. Daily cases are now rising steeply in the U.S. and parts of Europe while governments race to boost faltering vaccination drives. Some nations in Asia and Africa with minimal access to vaccines are once again tightening public-health controls to stem Delta’s advance.

The seven-day average of new cases in the U.K. stood at 29,238 Thursday, down almost 40% compared with the 48,000 daily cases a week earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of official data. Daily data are volatile—the past two days have seen reported cases increase again. But the seven-day average of new cases has been lower than the 14-day average for almost a week, another sign of a slowdown in infections.

There are currently around 6,000 people in the hospital in the U.K. with Covid-19, a fraction of the 40,000 hospital cases recorded during the pandemic’s January peak. Deaths reported in the past seven days have averaged around 70. In January, deaths regularly exceeded 1,200 a day when the pandemic was at its fiercest. Scientists say that shows the effectiveness of vaccines. More than 70% of U.K. adults are fully vaccinated, compared with 60% in the U.S.

The decline follows a stretch of rising caseloads as the Delta variant spread through younger, mostly unvaccinated age groups during the summer. In mid-June, cases were jumping 50% to 60% a week, prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay plans to ditch almost all public-health restrictions in England, a decision that eventually took effect July 19.

In Scotland, where cases started to decline earlier than in England, hospital admissions are also falling, another signal the virus is in retreat. Daily admissions in Scotland averaged almost 60 a day in the seven days through July 25, some 34% lower than they were in mid-July.

Admissions in England, where most cases are concentrated, are still increasing, but the rate of increase is slowing, data shows.

Estimates of infection levels in the week through July 24, published Friday by the U.K.’s Office for National Statistics, presented a more mixed picture, with infection rates in that period decreasing in Scotland but increasing in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The agency conducts regular tests on a representative sample of thousands of households to infer the virus’s prevalence in the community. Its analysis did point to declining infection levels in young and middle-aged groups compared with previous weeks, however, and the agency said it detected some signs the rate of increase in England is slowing.

The battle playing out in the U.K. is the tug of war between the more transmissible Delta variant and the U.K.’s advancing wall of immunity through vaccination or recovery from infection. The U.K.’s statistics agency estimates 92% of U.K. adults have some degree of immunity to Covid-19 from receiving one or two shots or from past infection.

For Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, shrinking caseloads suggest vaccines are winning out and the U.K. is approaching the point where the virus’s opportunity to spread is being circumscribed by growing population immunity.

“This is the first time there’s been a decrease for a major epidemic in the absence of a lockdown," he said. "Something here is fundamentally different, the most obvious difference being the possibility of herd immunity."

In explaining these trends, epidemiologists also highlight other crosscurrents that have been pushing the transmission of the virus up and down. Mr. Johnson eased some social-distancing restrictions before July 19, giving the virus more opportunity to spread. The European soccer championship appears to have played a substantial role in spreading the virus among young men, especially, epidemiologists say, as people crowded into bars and homes to cheer on their national teams.

Factors pushing back against the virus more recently have been the end of the soccer tournament, the start of school holidays, warmer weather that allows people to mingle outside, and what the British press has nicknamed the “pingdemic"—mass isolation by close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases when asked to by a smartphone app. Almost 700,000 people in England and Wales received alerts to isolate in the week through July 21, according to the state-run National Health Service.

Epidemiologists caution that current data don’t yet capture the full effect of Mr. Johnson’s big reopening on July 19, as it can take a week or more for a new infection to show up in case numbers. His new policy is to let individuals in England decide for themselves if they wish to wear masks indoors or avoid large crowds, though some legal controls remain, such as isolating in the event of a positive test and restrictions on travel. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own public health policies and have opted to keep some extra controls in place.

Some increase in cases in the coming weeks is likely, epidemiologists say, as loosening restrictions increase social mixing. Further ahead, fall and winter will bring the start of a new school year and colder weather that forces people indoors, where the virus can spread more easily.

The big question, for the U.K. and the wider world, is how far vaccines reduce the amplitude of future outbreaks on their own, or if public-health measures such as mask-wearing, working from home and modest social distancing will be needed for a while longer. New, more dangerous variants could also throw progress off course.

“I am optimistic that we will not have to go through another period of being in lockdown with over 1,000 people dying a day. That, I think, is well behind us," said Graham Medley, professor of infectious disease modeling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. “I can imagine some restrictions potentially being imposed."

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the virus’s ease of transmission, and the possibility that our immunity against infection may wane over time, means it is unlikely the disease will be wholly defeated. But he is optimistic the U.K. is approaching what disease experts describe as an endemic equilibrium, where Covid-19 waxes and wanes but doesn’t again cause large outbreaks.

“Even if we do see some increase it won’t be dramatic," he said. “But that doesn’t mean that cases will fall away to nothing."

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)





