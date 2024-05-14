UK’s graduate route visa to continue: Indian students aspiring to study abroad have reason to cheer
The graduate route visa offered to international students will continue in its current form, the UK's Migration Advisory Committee noted in its review report on Tuesday. The visa was introduced in July 2021, following which the number of international students going to the UK grew significantly.
In a relief to thousands of students from India who are planning to go to the United Kingdom this year, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) recommended the continuation of the graduate route work visa, also known as PSW or post-study work visa, to continue in its current form.