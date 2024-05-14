The graduate route visa offered to international students will continue in its current form, the UK's Migration Advisory Committee noted in its review report on Tuesday. The visa was introduced in July 2021, following which the number of international students going to the UK grew significantly.

In a relief to thousands of students from India who are planning to go to the United Kingdom this year, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) recommended the continuation of the graduate route work visa, also known as PSW or post-study work visa, to continue in its current form. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This visa enables international students to work for two years in the UK after graduating from a British university.

For the unversed, the committee was entrusted with the task by Home Secretary James Cleverly to review the graduate route visa and submit the report on May 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key findings of the report: Will the graduate rote visa be axed, as was anticipated by some sections of students and agents? No, the visa category will continue in its current form.

During the review, did they find that the objectives of introducing this category were met? There was a target of six lakh international students in the UK by 2030, and this target has been met ahead of time. While one cannot estimate the contribution of the graduate route in meeting this target, the review indicates it has played a major role.

“Based on our analysis, the graduate route is broadly achieving its objectives and supporting the International Education Strategy. We recommend retaining the graduate route in its current form," the report reads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ | UK appoints its first woman high commissioner to India

Is there any abuse of the graduate route? The committee did not find any evidence of widespread abuse of the graduate route. The risks of abuse are low on account of the limited number of conditions the route imposes. However, the report acknowledges the exploitation due to poor practices by agents who may be mis-selling UK higher education.

“We have not been able to assess the risk of overstaying due to a lack of data on this from the Home Office. We are concerned about the potential exploitation of both student and graduate visa holders due to poor practices by certain agents and sub-agents who recruit students onto courses and may be mis-selling UK higher education, but this is a separate issue from abuse of the rules of the Graduate route," the panel observed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How many Indians make use of the visa? A total of 1.14 lakh graduate route visas were granted for main applicants in 2023, with another 30,000 for dependants. The report noted that the use of the graduate route is concentrated among four nations: India, China, Pakistan and Nigeria – which collectively account for 70 per cent of all graduate visas, with India accounting for over 40 per cent, i.e. a total of 45,600.

The majority of those (91 per cent) on the graduate route finished their Taught Master’s degree. Interestingly, most of the growth is from non-Russell Group universities’ postgraduate courses, which account for 66 per cent of all graduate visas, the report noted.

What work do graduate visa holders do during and after their time on the route and are they contributing to the economy? The report noted that the graduate visa holders are initially overrepresented in lower-paid work (in Skilled Worker route threshold for health and care occupations), but that their outcomes improve over a period of time.

After one year, their earnings are not different from those of domestic graduates, particularly 15 months after they have graduated.

Among the first cohort of graduate visa holders, around 50 per cent moved on to Skilled Worker visas, which means into skilled work. It is worth noting that the graduate visa holders who move into the Skilled Worker route have earnings and work in occupations comparable to domestic UK graduates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!