Home >News >World >UK's lockdown hero 'Captain Tom' dies of COVID-19
Flowers and notes are seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore, after his family announced that the centenarian fundraiser died, in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain. (REUTERS)
Flowers and notes are seen near the residence of Captain Sir Tom Moore, after his family announced that the centenarian fundraiser died, in Marston Moretaine near Milton Keynes, Britain. (REUTERS)

UK's lockdown hero 'Captain Tom' dies of COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 02:12 PM IST ANI

He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, said on Twitter on January 31.

Centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, died on Tuesday.

His death was announced on his Twitter account.

The Royal Family tweeted: "Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them."

According to Al Jazeera, the British World War II veteran caught the public's eye when he was filmed doing laps with the help of a walking frame around his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, north London just before his 100th birthday.

He aimed to raise 1,000 British Pounds but ended up raising 30 million British Pounds (USD 41 million approx) for the National Health Services, breaking two Guinness World Records, and was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

He even wrote an autobiography and helped to set up a charity.

