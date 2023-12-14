comScore
UK's Metro Bank down, leaving customers without access to their accounts: Report

UK's Metro Bank experienced widespread outrage on Thursday, rendering online services and mobile apps inaccessible. Thousands of customers left without account access.

Signage is seen outside of a Metro Bank in London, Britain (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Signage is seen outside of a Metro Bank in London, Britain (Photo: Reuters)

UK's Metro Bank experienced widespread outrage on Thursday, rendering online services and mobile apps inaccessible. Thousands of customers left without account access. Concerns escalate over the impact and duration of the disruption, Insider Paper reported on X.

(developing story…)

Published: 14 Dec 2023, 05:51 PM IST
