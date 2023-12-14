UK's Metro Bank down, leaving customers without access to their accounts: Report
UK's Metro Bank experienced widespread outrage on Thursday, rendering online services and mobile apps inaccessible. Thousands of customers left without account access.
UK's Metro Bank experienced widespread outrage on Thursday, rendering online services and mobile apps inaccessible. Thousands of customers left without account access. Concerns escalate over the impact and duration of the disruption, Insider Paper reported on X.
