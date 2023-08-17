The UK's Global Talent Visa, designed to attract top-tier individuals in academia, arts, culture, and technology, has encountered unexpected challenges since its launch. Despite its aim to draw Nobel laureates, Oscar and Grammy winners, the visa route has seen minimal interest, with only three applicants over the past two years. This stark underutilisation prompts questions about the effectiveness of the UK's strategy in attracting world-renowned talents and whether the specialised pathway is falling short of expectations.

Former home secretary Priti Patel, while announcing the scheme in 2021, stated, “Winners of these awards have reached the pinnacle of their career and they have so much to offer the UK. These important changes will give them the freedom to come and work in our world-leading arts, sciences, music, and film industries as we build back better."

“This is exactly what our new point-based immigration system was designed for—attracting the best and brightest based on the skills and talent they have, not where they’ve come from."

However, Research Professional News cited, earlier this week, the visa scheme has only managed to get three applicants in two years - two applicants were granted the visa in 2022, with just one in 2023.

Why there are few takers for Global talent visa?

Here's a surprise that the UK's special Global Talent Visa express route to settlement visa, meant for big names like Nobel winners, Oscar and Grammy champs, has seen barely a whisper of interest, says Yash Dubal, director of London-based immigration firm A Y & J Solicitors, said,

Further, explaining why people are not showing much interest, he asserted, “The fast track route only applies to a tiny cohort or people, most of whom, one would imagine, already have the skills, talent, means and mobility to work wherever they want in the world."

“Is the UK's grand invite losing its shine, or is this just a big PR slip-up? It seems the UK's 'VIP lane' hasn’t caught on as hoped."