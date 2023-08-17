The UK's Global Talent Visa, designed to attract top-tier individuals in academia, arts, culture, and technology, has encountered unexpected challenges since its launch. Despite its aim to draw Nobel laureates, Oscar and Grammy winners, the visa route has seen minimal interest, with only three applicants over the past two years. This stark underutilisation prompts questions about the effectiveness of the UK's strategy in attracting world-renowned talents and whether the specialised pathway is falling short of expectations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}