UK’s opposition Labour Party demotes Indian-origin MPs

In a major reshuffle, the UK's Opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on Monday demoted Indian-origin shadow ministers Lisa Nandy and Preet Kaur Gill among others.

Nandy, the member of Parliament for Wigan and daughter of Dipak Nandy – a Kolkata-born academic well-known for his work in the field of race relations in Britain, was removed as a shadow secretary of state and handed an international development ministerial post, which was previously held by Gill.

Gill is the first British Sikh female member of Parliament in the House of Commons. On social media she reiterated her support for Starmer's leadership.

“It has been a great privilege to serve as the Shadow Secretary for International Development through a tumultuous few years: a global pandemic that has set the clock back on years of progress, the UK’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan, and Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine," the Birmingham Edgbaston MP tweeted.

“I am proud of our work we have done holding the government to account: over its disastrous decision to abolish DfID and mismanaged aid cuts that have harmed so many lives...It couldn’t be clearer that we need to turf out this rotten, zombie government and put a mission-driven Labour government in power. It is as clear today as it was three years ago when I supported his campaign to be leader, that Keir Starmer is the Prime Minister Britain needs," she also said.

The development comes ahead of the general election expected next year.

“There is so much potential across our country. But to realise it, we need a government that will spread power and opportunity far more widely," Nandy said in a post on social media platform X.

“That’s what the next Labour government will do, and it’s what ‘All In’ is about," she said, referencing the paperback edition of her political book ‘All In’ which released this month.

The 44-year-old was one of the leadership contenders who went up against Starmer in the wake of Labour's poor showing in the Jeremy Corbyn led 2019 general election, won by the Boris Johnson led Tories.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has now been appointed as the shadow levelling up secretary.

Starmer handed promotions to Pakistani-origin Birmingham Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood as the new shadow justice secretary, and Sri Lankan origin Thangam Debbonaire as the new shadow culture secretary.