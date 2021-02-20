OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK's Princess Eugenie names baby son August, Buckingham Palace says
File Photo: Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle (AP)
File Photo: Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle (AP)

UK's Princess Eugenie names baby son August, Buckingham Palace says

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 06:00 PM IST Reuters

  • Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank have announced that they have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said
  • The baby is the ninth great-grandchild for the 94-year-old queen

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

The couple's first child was born earlier in February, and his name includes an apparent nod to the queen's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who is in hospital on a precautionary basis after feeling ill earlier this week.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank have announced that they have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," Buckingham Palace said on Twitter, sharing a picture of the couple holding the baby.

"The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child."

The baby is the ninth great-grandchild for the 94-year-old queen.

Eugenie is the younger daughter of the queen's third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. She is 10th in line to the British throne.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

