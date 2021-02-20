UK's Princess Eugenie names baby son August, Buckingham Palace says

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank have announced that they have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," Buckingham Palace said on Twitter, sharing a picture of the couple holding the baby.

"The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The baby is the ninth great-grandchild for the 94-year-old queen.

Eugenie is the younger daughter of the queen's third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. She is 10th in line to the British throne.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}