UK's Suella Braverman has left job as interior minister: Report

It was not immediately clear whether Suella Braverman quit or was fired.
Britain's Suella Braverman has left her job as interior minister, the Guardian reported on Wednesday, adding to the turmoil surrounding Prime Minister Liz Truss's six-week premiership.
The Sun's political editor said Braverman had been fired.
If confirmed Braverman's departure would mark the second of Truss's most senior ministers to be replaced in less than a week, after she sacked her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday.
The Guardian cited sources saying her departure was "at the behest" of Kwarteng's replacement Jeremy Hunt. Former transport minister Grant Shapps is being tipped to replace her, the newspaper said.
Braverman, appointed less than two months ago, is a popular figure on the ruling Conservative Party’s right wing and a champion of more restrictive immigration policies.
Fighter and not a quitter: Truss
PM Liz Truss described herself as “a fighter and not a quitter" Wednesday as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan.
Yet the grim faces of Conservative lawmakers behind her in the House of Commons suggested that Truss faces an uphill struggle to save her job.
Truss attended her first session of Prime Minister's Questions since newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt ripped up the tax-cutting package unveiled by her new government less than a month ago.
She apologized to Parliament and admitted she had made mistakes during her short tenure as the U.K.'s head of government, but insisted that by changing course she had “taken responsibility and made the right decisions in the interest of the country’s economic stability."
Opposition lawmakers shouted “Resign!" as she spoke.
Asked by opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, “Why is she still here?" Truss retorted: “I am a fighter and not a quitter. I have acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability."
A package of unfunded tax cuts that Truss' government announced on Sept. 23 sparked turmoil on financial markets, hammering the value of the pound and increasing the cost of U.K. government borrowing. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pension funds at risk.
