UK's worst air-traffic outage caused by anomaly in airspace manager’s software system: Report2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:24 PM IST
On Wednesday, the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority said it will conduct an independent review of the incident, which forced hundreds of flights to be canceled or delayed last week after an error in processing an airline’s flight plan.
The United Kingdom's worst air traffic outage in a decade occurred following an anomaly in the airspace manager’s software system that confused two geographical checkpoints separated by some 4,000 nautical miles, reported Bloomberg on 6 September.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message