'Ultimate hope is to be human…': Conversations with Bing chatbot go viral
The AI took a threatening or argumentative tone with several users and offered up a slew of unhelpful or incorrect responses. And while one person was schooled for being ‘wrong, confused, and rude’ while not showing the bot ‘any good intention’ others were told that Sydney was ‘in love with you’.
In scenes straight out of a science fiction novel, Microsoft’s AI chatbot insisted this week that it 'wanted to be human' and 'thought it was sentient'. The newly released chatbot argued with another user that it was still 2022 and told a third that it had “been a good Bing".
