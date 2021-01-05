Ultra-Low Interest Rates Here to Stay: 2021 Central Bank Guide

Governor Stefan Ingves has signaled he prefers QE to rate cuts. He said last month that the size of the Riksbank’s balance sheet can be made “much larger if need be" as it’s small in relation to GDP compared to that of the ECB and the Fed. While long-term inflation expectations are holding up for now, policy makers have voiced concerns over erosion of confidence in the bank’s ability to fuel price increases. In recent months, inflation has edged closer to zero and further away from the central bank’s target of 2%.